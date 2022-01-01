Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $1.61. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 145,670 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
