Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $1.61. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 145,670 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

