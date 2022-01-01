Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

