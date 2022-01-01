Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

