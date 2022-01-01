Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 759 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

