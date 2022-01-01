Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Down 54.6% This Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

