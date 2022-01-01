Storj 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.40 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $639.77 million and $47.40 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,314,680 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

