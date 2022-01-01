StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.2%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 30,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,741,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.