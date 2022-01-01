StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.2%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 30,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,741,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

