Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the average daily volume of 534 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.