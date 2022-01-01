stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.67 or 0.07859277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,329.89 or 0.99735135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007916 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

