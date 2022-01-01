Stellar Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.79 billion and approximately $314.23 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00189858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00233624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00031068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,407 coins and its circulating supply is 24,739,003,723 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

