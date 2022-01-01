State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,089 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

