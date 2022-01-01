State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,674,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

DISCA stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

