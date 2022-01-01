State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,729 shares of company stock valued at $25,730,451. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

