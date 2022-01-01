State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.50 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Rambus worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 162.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

