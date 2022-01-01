STARSHIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.22 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $128,737.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

