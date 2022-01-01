Standard Protocol Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $3.57 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.82 or 0.07839745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.68 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

