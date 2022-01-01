SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 142,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $440.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

