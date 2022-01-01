SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

