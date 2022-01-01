SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 21,500 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.