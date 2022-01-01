SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

