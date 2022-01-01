SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after buying an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

