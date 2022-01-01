Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $161.51 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Mizuho cut their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

