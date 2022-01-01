Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $24,282.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00316887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

