SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 8.4% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

