SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $653,950.76

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $653,950.76 and approximately $7,298.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.35 or 0.07861321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.18 or 0.99678245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

