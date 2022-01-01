Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,915 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $76.08 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

