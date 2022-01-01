Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

