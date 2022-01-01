Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 34,430 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $58.82.

