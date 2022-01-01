Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

