Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $111.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

