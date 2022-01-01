Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

EEMS stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

