Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.