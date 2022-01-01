Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
