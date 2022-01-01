Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Down to $41.91

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $40.68. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 16 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

