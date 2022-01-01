South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.22

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.63.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.