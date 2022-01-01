South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

