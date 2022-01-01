SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.91. SomaLogic shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

