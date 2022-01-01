Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.0853 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $434,252.45 and $329,813.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.96 or 0.07842937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.16 or 1.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

