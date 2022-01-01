Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 265,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,650 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 608,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.