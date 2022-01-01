Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

