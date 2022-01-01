Smith Salley & Associates Has $14.06 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $250.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.79 and a 200 day moving average of $223.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.30.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

