Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $633.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

