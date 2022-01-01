Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,435 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.76 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

