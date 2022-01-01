SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 88,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,430,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $912.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

