SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. For 2021, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2020 levels, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased fuel prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. As a result, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, high leverage of the upstream player is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Also, higher lease operating expense can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

SM stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

