SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Stephens increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

