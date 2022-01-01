Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,067,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,734,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

