SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $242.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

