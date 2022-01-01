Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $953.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.