Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $11.24 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.00 million, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

