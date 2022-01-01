SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$14.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.56. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

